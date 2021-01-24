Thomas L. Moore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Moore, 64, of 2051 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, departed this life Thursday, January 13, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. at Toledo Healthcare, L.L.C., following an extended illness.

He was born January 13, 1957 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Willie Tom and Francina Franklin Moore, residing in the area for ten years, coming from Warren.

Thomas was employed with Gould Industries in Cleveland for five years.

He graduated from Cleveland Glendale High School and enjoyed writing, singing and mindful reminiscing.

He leaves to mourn, four sisters, Ms. Crystal Claytor of Mesa, Arizona, Ms. Dorothy Moore of Cleveland, Ms. Deborah Croff of Warren and Ms. Rhonda Franklin of Mesa, Arizona and a host of aunts, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

