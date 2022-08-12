WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine Dickerson Stevens, residing in the area since 1953, coming from Washington, Pennsylvania.

Thelma was a member of the Greater Apostolic Faith Church, where she belonged to PAW, Inc.

She enjoyed watching wrestling, golf and basketball.

She married Elder Raymond W. Meeks, Sr. February 11, 1940; he died November 10, 1987.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Pauline Marie Watkins of Columbus, Ms. Gladys E. Kissinger and Ms. Deborah M. Cody (Elmo Smith), both of Warren; a granddaughter she helped raise, Ms. Victoria Marie Cody (Anthony Hale, she called “my boy”); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Nancy L. Stevens Williams; three sons, Raymond Walter Meeks, Jr., Paul Lawrence Meeks and James Edward Meeks; five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive condolences at 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484, the home of her daughter, Ms. Gladys E. Kissinger.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.