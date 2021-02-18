Thea Andrea Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thea Andrea Murphy, 72, of 1491 East 191st Street, Euclid, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 2, 1948 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Carl and Patsy Green Murphy.

Ms. Murphy was employed with the Cleveland Clinic Medical Center for 34 years as a licensed practical nurse, before retiring in 2001.

She was a 1967 graduate of John Hay High School.

She was a former member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, where she served on the Comfort Committee, Sunday School, Mass Choir, Church Women United of the East Central District and the Sunshine Committee and enjoyed crocheting and baking.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Keith V. (Rosetta) Murphy of Shaker Heights; two sisters, Ms. Leta Murphy and Ms. Michelle Murphy both of Euclid; two grandchildren; three neices and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Ms. Kelley Yvette Murphy.

Due to COVID 19, the family will hold Memorial Services at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

