WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrill Lee McDonald, 34, of Lener Street SW, Warren departed this life Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:22 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born November 13, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wilfred Haralson and Kimberly Annette McDonald-Pruitt, residing in the area for three years, coming from Orlando, Florida.

He was a 2008 graduate of Yulee High School (Yulee, Florida) and attended the College of Redwood (California).

Terrill was employed with Applebee’s Restaurant for six months as a server.

He was a member of the Greater Apostolic Church.

He enjoyed football, hair styling, jet skiing and fishing.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Kimberly Annette McDonald-Pruitt of Warren; father, Wilfred Haralson of Freemont; one brother, Michael McDonald of Warren; one sister, Ms. Denise Haralson of Warren; grandfather, Jewel Haralson of Freemont and host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Terrill Lee McDonald, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.