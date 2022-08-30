WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lynn Thomas, 64, of 137 Nevada Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:02 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following an extended illness.

She was born February 15, 1958 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James T. and Iva June Burgess Bush, Sr., residing in the area since 1973, coming from Canonsburg.

Terri was a devoted homemaker, who enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family and attending church.

She was a 1976 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received a degree in Information Technology from TCTC.

She was a member of the Triedstone Baptist Church, where she was the Treasurer.

She married Willie C. Thomas August 24, 2007.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn two sons, Aron (Natisha) Bush and Willie T. Thomas, both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Ashley N. Thomas of Warren; one stepson, Welton G. Thomas of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Regina Bush of Warren and Ms. Robin Bush of Akron; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Deborah Bush and one brother, James T. Bush, Jr.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with calling hours from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., at the Triedstone Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

