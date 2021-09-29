Terrance Lamark Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance Lamark Williams, 43, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m. at his residence.

He was born March 27, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John T. Davidson, Sr. and Darcell Denise Williams Hobbs and raised by Leon Hobbs.

Terrance was employed with Son’s Auto and Car Detailing as a laborer and the Golden Corral as a chef for several years.

He was a member of Elim Christian Center and enjoyed fishing, cooking, cutting hair and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves to mourn nine children, Da’Veon Thomas and Da’Vareon Thomas (TaNika), both of Detroit, Ms. Heaven Monay Williams and Ms. Nevaeh Jasmir Williams, both of Liberty Township, Curtis James Williams, Terrance Earl Williams and Ms. Keyona Love Williams (Justin), all of Warren, Ms. Hannah Hunter of Ashtabula and Ms. Brianna Eileen Moulton of Chicago; stepson, Damian Williams of Warren; two stepdaughters, Ms. Dezmaria Williams and Ms. Cerria Williams, both of Warren; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Darcell Williams and Leon Hobbs of Liberty Township; two sisters, Ms. Sharae Monique Davidson of Girard and Ms. Ketura Davidson of Kentucky; two brothers, John T. Davidson II of Indiana and Xerxes Davidson of Kentucky; several grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Leon Jamar Hobbs, Sr. and grandparents, John and Ruth Loretta Williams.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elim Christian Center (Warren). Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 306 East Liberty Street, Liberty Township, OH 44505.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

