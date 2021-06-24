Teresa Michelle Cherry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Michelle Cherry, 34 of 707 Adelaide Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 3:25 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an automobile accident.

She was born February 16, 1987 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Clyde Junior Wells and Renae Martin.

Teresa was employed with Taco Bell for one year as a Cashier.

She was a 2006 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of the Cleveland School of Culinary Arts.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially with her nieces.

She leaves to mourn her father, Clyde Junior Wells of Warren; four brothers, Reginald Cherry and Devonte Wells both of Warren, DeWayne Wells and Aaron Cherry both of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; six sisters, Ms. Tiffany Cherry, Ms. Jatawna Wells, Ms. Sharinnai Lowery, Ms. She’Aontai Wells, Ms. Nikeisha Pruitt and Ms. Desire Pruitt all of Warren; best friend, Ms. Johnelle Wright of Warren; Godsister, Ms. DayTiima Smith-Young of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; one brother, Kendall Cherry; grandfathers, Frederick Beasley and James R. Charley and grandmother, Dicie Wells.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., with a Private Service to follow at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 707 Adelaide Avenue, S.E., Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

