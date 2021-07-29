Tederine Morgan-Burney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tederine Morgan-Burney, 81, of 1885 Sweetbriar Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:04 p.m. at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, following an extended illness.

She was born August 3, 1939 in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Wheeler and Mary Lee Hughley Morgan, residing in the area for 73 years.

Tederine was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 31 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1991.

She was a 1958 graduate of Warren Harding High School.

She was a member of the Hoyt Street Flouring Ministries Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling.

She married Alfred Douglas Burney November 25, 1961, he died January 22, 2002.

She leaves to mourn one son, James E. Burney of Warren; two brothers, Wheeler (Dorothy) Morgan, Jr. and Superintendent Gerald L. (Vivian) Morgan, both of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Pearlie (Willie) Parker of Anchorage, Alaska; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Raphael D. Burney, Sr.; one daughter, Ms. Shari D. Burney-Green; one brother, Eugene Morgan and two sisters, Ms. Gladys Aslam and Ms. Mary L. Harris.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 6570 Woodridge Way, Lordstown, OH 44481, the home of her brother, Supt. Gerald Morgan.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

