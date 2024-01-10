YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tanika Clay, 48, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 3:40 a.m. at her residence, following a bout with cancer.

She was born February 24, 1975 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry Jones and Burena Clay, residing in the area for 5 years, coming from Youngstown.

She leaves to mourn three sisters, Ms. Alvenia Clay-Poventud of Warren, Ms. Pamela Clay of Youngstown and Ms. Diane Clay of Columbus; three brothers, Terry Clay of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Rodney Clay and Timothy Clay of Youngstown and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tyrone Clay and one sister, Janet Lee Clay.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

