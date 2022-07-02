WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tameka Cherrille Lofton, 46, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 4:47 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a cardiac arrest.

She was born August 19, 1975 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Louise Allen Treats, Jr.

Tameka was a member of Agape Assembly, where she formerly sang in the choir, belonged to the Women’s Fellowship and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She was a 1994 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She married Goodwin Lofton, Jr. March 23, 2012.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Shameka Evans of Warren; her father, Joseph Treats, Jr. of Warren; one brother, Joseph Threats III of Warren; one sister, Ms. Andrea Louise (Maurice) Threats of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 3182 Merriweather Street, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

