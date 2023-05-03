WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Ellis, Sr., 67, of 1743 Bellecrest Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 3:43 a.m. at his residence, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born July 8, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Walter and Jeanette Keith Ellis, Sr.

He graduated in 1973 from Warren Western Reserve High School, playing on the 1972 State Championship Football Team and played for Tennessee State University as an offensive guard.

Stephen was employed with RMI Titanium Company/RTI Niles for 37 years as a laborer, before retiring in 2017.

His hobbies included fishing, gardening, sports and barbecuing.

He married Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Ellis March 5, 2005; she died January 8, 2019.

He leaves to mourn one son, Stephen (Keisha) Ellis, Jr. of Cincinnati; two daughters, Mrs. Chandra (Aaron) Holmes of Texas and Ms. Ashley Ellis of Montgomery, Alabama; three brothers, Jeffrey Ellis of Warren, Richard (Jennifer) Ellis of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Paul (Sandra) Ellis of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one brother, Walter Ellis, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Stephen Ellis, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.