NILES, Ohio Stephen “The Legend” Baugh, 52, of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 25, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Earl Gunther and Dixie Mae Baugh.

Stephen was employed with Preservation Management Inc. for three years as a Maintenance Technician. He also worked many years for Vista Windows as an Inventory Manager.

He was a 1988 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball, receiving countless letters and awards.

He is survived by the love of his life, Dottie Bailey; four sons, Dominic Baugh, Antwan Baugh and Stephen Baugh Jr. all of Warren and Marcus Maschus of Atlanta, Georgia; three daughters, Ms. Jaycie Baugh, Ms. Jenna Baugh and Ms. Camryn Stewart all of Warren; two brothers, Timothy (Donna) Baugh of Tacoma, Washington and Jeffrey Baugh of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Gail Young and Ms. Tennille Baugh both of Warren; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Geraldine Gunther and two brothers, Earl Gunther Jr. and Reginald Baugh.

Whether you knew him as “The Legend” or “Silky Smooth”, you could always expect a quote from a movie, or a hilarious joke delivered only the way Steve could. Everyone who knew Silk, knew he couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, but that never stopped him from singing his favorite songs. On any given night throughout spring, summer and fall, you could find him in a park playing softball or senior league baseball. Most recently having played softball for the Ohio Inn and baseball for the Champion Indians. In the past 30 plus years. Steve has played in countless men’s and co-ed softball leagues where he formed many treasured friendships.

When he wasn’t traveling, he enjoyed sunny days, cooking on the grill and officially crowned himself “the BBQ King”. He also enjoyed golfing and wagering on a friendly game of corn hole, until it was not so friendly.

Steve was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, a lifelong fan of the Miami Hurricanes and would passionately debate anyone about his favorite basketball player, Michael Jordan.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required.

The family will host a celebration of Steve’s life immediately following the service at Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland 44410.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

