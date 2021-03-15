Staff Sergeant Joseph Murray, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Staff Sergeant Joseph Murray, Jr., 69 of 2300 Kenwood Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:15 a.m., at Ohman Family Living Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 25, 1952 the son of Joseph Sr. and Mildred Ella Johnson Dawkins Murray, resided in the area for four years, coming from Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Mr. Murray was employed with Chevron Corporation as a Gas Station Manager for 10 years, before retiring in 2010.

He was a member of the Wounded Warriors, the NAACP and St. Jude. His hobbies included music, singing, and going to the casino.

He served honorably in the U.S Army as a Staff Sergeant from March 28, 1972-February 2, 1993. During his time in the Army he served tours in Dessert Storm and Kuwait. He was awarded numerous military honors including the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Air Assault Badge, the Armed forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to mourn four brothers, Oliver Dawkins, Donald (Elaine) Dawkins, and Harrison Murray all of Warren and Captain David Murray of Alexandria, Virginia; three sisters, Ms. Janice Dawkins of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ms. Claudine Murray of Warren and Mrs. Josephine (Archie) Kelley of Aurora, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers Clyde Dawkins, Lee Dawkins, Ronnie Dawkins Mark Anderson and Marvin Anderson and one sister, Ms. Mildred S. Murray.

Due to COVID 19 the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date, but burial will take place Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 2281 Kenwood St., S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

