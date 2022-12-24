YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son of Roberto Agosto and Maria Luisa Arzuaga, residing in Youngstown for two weeks.

Socorro was a self-employed Construction Worker for 35 years, before retiring.

He was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed working on the family farm, gardening and lovingly took care of his mother, father and sister.

He leaves to mourn one son, Roberto (Enid) Agosto of Youngstown, Ohio; one brother, Jorge Agosto; one sister, Mrs. Yolanda (Mario) Agosto Diaz of Mooresville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Ms. Ashley Agosto, Mrs. Sereida Agosto, Bryan Gonzalez, Ms. Niurka Gonzalez and Derek Gonzalez; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lydia E. Agosto.

A Memorial Service will be held in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

