YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sim Shaw, Jr., 78 of 2731 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 6, 2021 at 5:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman, following a short illness.

He was born August 14, 1943 in Anderson, Alabama, the son of Sim Shaw Sr. and Annie Marbury Vester, residing in the area for 56 years, coming from Rockford, Alabama.

Sim was employed with American Standard for 25 years as a Press Operator, before retiring in 2005. He also worked for Sheet and Tube Steel Mill and Hathaway Bakery.

He was a 1965 graduate of J.D. Thompson High School of Rockford, Alabama.

He was a member of New Home Baptist Church and his hobbies included fishing, playing Bid Wist, listening to jazz and blues music and was an avid University of Michigan, Auburn Tigers and Cleveland Browns fan.

He married Mary Lue Floyd Shaw July 23, 1966.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn, two sons, Wade L. Shaw of Atlanta, Georgia and Robert Gowdy of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Ms. Kirshawn L. Shawn of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert Earl (Valencia) Shaw and Julius Charles Shaw of Rockford, Alabama; six sisters, Ms. Annie Ruth Sanders of Birmingham, Alabama, Ms. Betty Jean Leonard, Mrs. Francis (Timothy) Patterson, Ms. Mazel Moon, Ms. Ada May Lauderdale and Ms. Linda Gayle Wycott all of Rockford, Alabama; three grandchildren whom he reared, Kiaria Ballinger, Aaden Ballinger and Melvin S. Shaw; two nephews he reared, Allister Green of Farrell, PA and Cleveland Blair of Decatur, Alabama; a special sister, Ms. Martha Blair of Goodwater, Alabama; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Melvin S. Shaw; one brother, Jimmy Shaw and two sisters, Ms. Lillie Joe Mitchell and Mrs. Ada Lois Lauderdale.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Mahoning Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

