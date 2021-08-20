Shirley Ann Hicks Harbin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Hicks Harbin, 78, of 273 Douglas Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following complication from a short illness.

She was born April 9, 1943 in Baconton, Georgia, the daughter of Morris and Agnes Dennard Hicks, residing in the area for 48 years, former residence Honolulu, Hawaii.

Shirley was Owner/Operator of Palace Dog Grooming Shop, Sha’Don Hat Shop, Pampering Day Spa, Flying Eagle Money Exchange and a Realtor for Bin-Har Realty and McKinney and Associates. She was also a beautician for Harbin’s Barbershop and Beauty Shop.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she sang in the Silver Leaf Choir, Women’s Ministry and worked with St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.

She belonged to Youngstown Warren Realtor’s Association.

She enjoyed fishing and sewing.

She was graduate of East High School.

She married Clive Harold Harbin July 6, 1965.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one son, Maurice Harbin of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Sylvia D. Harbin of Columbus, Ohio and Ms. Shalona Harbin of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Deloris (Alfonso) Crim of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ms. Barbara Hicks and two grandsons.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 273 Douglas Street NW, Warren, OH 44483, the home of her husband, Clive Harbin.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

