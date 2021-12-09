WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelly Annette Jordan, 61, of 535 Idylwild Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her residence.

She was born February 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James B. Poole and Delores Mosley, residing in the area for 18 years, coming from Atlanta, Georgia.

Shelly was employed with Phillips Healthcare LLC for one year as a State Tested Nurses Assistant. She also worked for Community Skilled Nursing Home, White Oaks, Cortland Healthcare Center and Long Meadows Nursing Home of Ravenna.

She was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, music and pencil coloring.

She was a 1978 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended the University of Akron.

She married Mark A. Jordan June 9, 1984, he died July 26, 2014.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Dante Jordan and Quincy Jordan both of Warren; her mother, Ms. Delores Morgan of Warren; one brother, Charles Edward (Margaret) Poole of Akron; one sister, Mrs. Brenda (Gary) Spivey of Atlanta, Georgia; two stepbrothers, Jimmy Morgan of Warren and Leon Morgan of San Antonio, Texas; two stepsisters, Ms. Desiree Williams of Tuskegee, Alabama and Mrs. Gail (Billie) Beck of Warren; ten grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather who raised her Eddie Morgan; two brothers, Mark Poole and Gerald Poole and one sister, Ms. Elizabeth Poole and one granddaughter, Ka’Mella Jordan.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 149 Roosevelt Street, N.W., Warren 44483, the home of her mother, Delores Morgan.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Shelly Annette JORDAN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.