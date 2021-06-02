Shelby Renae Hughley Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelby Renae Hughley Jones, 59 of 1163 Hayes Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:19 a.m., at her residence, pending a coroner’s investigation.

She was born June 21, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Renza Hughley, Sr. and Essie Mae Crenshaw Hughley Smith.

Ms. Jones was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was a member of East Side Church of Christ and enjoyed dancing, walking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Roxanne A. Jones of Warren; two brothers, Cecil Timothy (Florence) Stevens of Warren and Renza (Dawn) Hughley, Jr. of Toledo; four sisters, Mrs. Veronica Darlene (William) Jackson of Conyers, Georgia, Mrs. Sharon (Jerald) Hughley-Dunlap of Cleveland, Mrs. Regina Lynn (Michael) Lee of Green Cove Springs, Florida and Mrs. Marilyn L. (Robert) Allen of Warren; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jerry Hughley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the East Side Church of Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 136 Washington Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

