CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born April 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Charles William and Mattie Gooch Talbott.

She resided in New York for nine years as an artist for Woodstock Chimes. Sheila was employed with Greenbrier Healthcare Center for 25 years as a housekeeper, before retiring in 2022. She also worked for the Youngstown Foundry.

She was a 1970 graduate of The Rayen High School.

Heaven rejoiced as Sheila accepted Jesus as her Lord and personal Savior on November 3, 2022.

…that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. Romans 10:9 (KJV)

Sheila was a joy to all those who knew and loved her. She enjoyed reading, the challenge of completing puzzles and was an avid dog lover. Sheila absolutely loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and you could often find her and her fiancé, Ralph, in front of the TV on football Sundays! Sheila was a natural at roller-skating, loved traveling, spending time with her family and cooking.

Sheila leaves to mourn her passing but cherish her legacy and memory, her loving fiancé, Ralph Rentas of Youngstown, Ohio, whom she met in 1998; her sisters, Gerry Hopkins and Judith “Judy” Ann Moncrief, both of Youngstown, Ohio; close friends, Evelyn Miranda of Youngstown, Ohio, Judy Dean of Springfield, Tennessee and Mrs. Margaret (Irving) Ciminaro of Youngstown, Ohio, along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Talbott and Mattie Gooch Talbott; one brother, David Jeffery Talbott; one niece, Leslie Lawson; her close friend, Helen Santiago and her faithful furry friend, Malo.

A celebration of life will be held at Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Due to COVID, there will be no repass or gathering. Masks are encouraged by not mandatory.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sheila Talbott please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.