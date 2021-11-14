Sheila Ann Battee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtues) – Sheila Ann Battee, 66, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a Cardiac Arrest.

She was born October 8, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Frank L. and Barbara Harris Battee, Sr.

Sheila was employed with General Electric for 35 years as a Machine Operator, before retiring in 2011. She was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church, a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul and enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, riding bikes, was an animal lover and had a passion for decorating for Halloween and Christmas.

She leaves to mourn one son, Dennis K. Warren III of Meza, Arkansas; seven sisters, Ms. Daisy “Bernadette” Peck, Ms. Carolyn Evans and Ms. Anita Battee, all of Warren, Mrs. Gwendolyn (Horace) Sugick of Vallejo, California, Mrs. Denise Smith of Warren, Ms. Milreta Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana and Ms. Renee (Edwin) Esparra of Elizabeth, New Jersey; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Frank L. Battee, Jr.

Private Services were held at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

