Shed “Pretty Boy” Murray, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARRN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shed “Pretty Boy” Murray Sr., 86 of 3175 Linda Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 5, 1935 in Montgomery, Alabama, the son of Samson and Bennie Mae Jackson Murray, residing in the area for 64 years.

Shed was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 28 years as an assembler in trim, before retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the Triedstone Baptist Church and his hobbies included fishing and hunting.

He married Johnnie Mae Pinkston Murray on August 4, 1955, she died December 12, 2015.

He leaves to mourn, five sons, Shed Jr. of Warren, Paul of Tampa Bay, Florida, Christopher (Raquel), Ted and Donta Murray all of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Simone (Charles) Williams of Seattle, Washington; four brothers, Rev. Samson (Janice) Murry of Lordstown, John Murry of Montgomery, Alabama, Larry (Juliet) Murry of Cincinnati and James Murry of Havelock, North Carolina; three sisters, Ms. Mary Ella Taylor, Ms. Evelyn Murry and Ms. Johnnie Mae Murry all of Warren; four grandchildren he raised, Mrs. Wanda (Andre) Bennett of Warren, Ms. Ashanti Dotson of Niles, Mrs. Ashantell (Alvin) Horne of Sarasota, Florida and Eric Dotson Jr.; twenty-five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mrs. Shirley Mae Dotson; three brothers, Joe Murry, Sam Murry and William Murry; one sister, Ms. Lillie B. Murry Taylor; one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 3175 Linda Drive, NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV