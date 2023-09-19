WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shed Murray, Jr., 65 of 182 High Street, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:42 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 26, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Shed and Johnnie Mae Pinkston Murray, Sr., coming to Warren as an infant.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School, where he was a running back on the football team.

Shed was employed with the Mocha House for six months as a dishwasher. He also worked for Craft Maid and General Motors Lordstown Division.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing basketball and football and loved being around his brothers.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Mario D. Sowell of Warren and Jerome L. Tubbs, Sr. of Youngstown; four brothers, Paul (Simone) Murray of Tampa, Florida, Christopher (Raquel) Murray, Ted Murray and Donta Murray, all of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Simone (Charles) Williams of Seattle, Washington; one grandson, Jerome L. Tubbs, Jr. of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Dotson; one niece and one nephew.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to Ted Murray, 3175 Linda Drive, Warren, OH 44485.

