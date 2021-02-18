Shawn’ta Lee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn’ta Lee, 44, of 4861 Enterprise Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.

She was born June 1, 1976 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Clarissa Lee Mills.

Ms. Lee was employed with MCI for two years as a telephone operator.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was a member of the Around Up Church of God in Christ.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Javontae Coker of Akron and Joshea Lee of Warren; her mother, Ms. Clarissa Lee Mills; one sister, Ms. Sarah Lee of Warren; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Due to COVID 19, the family has chosen to hold memorial services at a later date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

