WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn Andrew Bonner, 57, of 158 Chelsea Cove, Zanesville, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born July 24, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Hiram Sanford and Flora Canty Bonner, Sr., residing in the area for 20 years, coming from Cambridge, Ohio.

Shawn was employed with Genesis HealthCare System Family Practice for 27 years as a physician and he enjoyed sports.

He was a 1983 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, where he was an outstanding football player and Trumbull County Player of the Year. He graduated in 1988 from Ohio University with a B.S. Degree in Pre Medicine, where he was an outstanding football player and graduated in 1991 from Ohio University Osteopathic Medical School with a Doctorate Degree.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Shane Bonner and Jevon Bonner, both of Zanesville; one daughter, Ms. Tyler Bonner of Zanesville; his parents, Hiram Sanford and Flora C. Bonner, Sr. of Cortland; two brothers, Hiram Sanford (Daphne) Bonner, Jr. of Niles and Aaron (Nicole) Bonner of Normal, Illinois; one sister, Mrs. Kecia (Ron) Reeves of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards for the family may be sent to 2867 Timbercreek Drive North, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

