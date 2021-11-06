Shaunjya Renee Adams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaunjya Renee Adams, 44, of 527 North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at her residence, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born February 3, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Cozett Bryant Jr. and Gina Adams.

Shaunjya was employed with Dollar General for two years as a Cashier. She also worked as an STNA for Home Healthcare.

Her hobbies included cooking.

She leaves to mourn one son, Chase Anthony Gibbs of Austintown; one daughter, Miss Laci Rayne Adams of Austintown; her parents, Cozett Bryant, Jr. and Ms. Gina Adams both of Youngstown; four brothers, Cozett Bryant III of Cleveland, Lamarcus Belcher of Youngstown, Michael Robinson of Garfield Heights and Tajuan Robinson of Cleveland; one sister, Ms. Alfreda Rogers of Campbell and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

