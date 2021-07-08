Sharieff Amin Freeman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharieff Amin Freeman, 43 of 180 Idylwild Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Fairlawn, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 19, 1977 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Terry Freeman and Rasheeda Ayanru, residing in the area for two years, coming from Akron.

Sharieff enjoyed sports, music and physical fitness and was a 1995 graduate of high school.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to mourn one son, Sharieff Amin Freeman Jr. of Cuyahoga Falls; three daughters, Miss Rasheeda Freeman, Miss Ray’Chelle Freeman and Miss Sandra Freeman all of Cuyahoga Falls; his mother, Ms. Rasheeda Ayanru of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his father, Terry Freeman and stepmother, Mrs. Josie Freeman both of Warren; one brother, Rasaad Freeman of Warren; four sisters, Mrs. Nakilia (Charles) Adams, Ms. Shareeda Freeman and Ms.Tarika Coleman all of Warren and Mrs. Iyore (Macmood) Ennin of Queens, New York and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Khalief Freeman.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place later in Philadelphia, PA.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.