WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon DeAnna Howard, 37 of Warren, Ohio departed this life suddenly on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

She was born June 23, 1986 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald Robert Vickers, Sr. and Veronica Denise Howard.

She was employed with Alta Behavioral Healthcare for three years as a case manager. She was also Owner/Operator of Shannon Howard Abstract Art LLC.

She graduated in 2004 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2009 from Pittsburgh Technical College, with a Degree in Fashion Merchandising.

Shannon was a member of the Third Christian Disciples of Christ Church.

She enjoyed painting, fashion and home decorating.

She leaves to mourn one son, Micah J. Austin of Warren; mother, Ms. Veronica Denise Howard of Warren; father, Gerald Robert Vickers, Sr. of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Kendall Howard of Warren and Gerald Vickers, Jr. of Tampa, Florida; one sister, Ms. Alana Vickers of Tampa, Florida; grandmother, Ms. Barbara Murray of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the Third Christian Disciples of Christ Church, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.