YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ruth Goldston, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina.

Sarah was born March 25, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio.

In 1948 she married Ralph Goldston whom she met in fifth grade. Together they had four children, Ralph, Jr., Ursula, Beverly and Monica.

She was a loving grandmother to Trent Nile Goldston Cannon, Sarah Stewart, Rachel Watson, Nathan Watson, Daniel Watson and Great Grandmother to Zaida Lopez, Kellen, Xavier and Channing Stewart.

Sarah’s life work was raising her children with grace, compassion and vigilance as she moved her young family from Ohio to Ontario, Canada, then Massachusetts, Colorado and eventually returning to Ohio. Each time she built a home full of love that often embraced extended family members.

Sarah spent her life in service of others. She worked giving her time and care to children and adults living with mental health challenges. Additionally, she volunteered supporting organizations like the American Cancer Foundation and the March of Dimes while also being involved in various civic duties in the community. Her life was punctuated by a love for people.

She was a member of the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio.

Sarah enjoyed antiquing, reading, collecting spoons from around the world, wine tasting and a good bottle of Scotch. She also was a master bridge player and hosted a bridge club for years. She spoke fondly of her travels to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Rome.

Sarah was predeceased by her parents, William and Ida Davis Sloan; husband, Ralph Goldston, Sr.; sisters, Wilnetta Sloan, Marie Sloan and Elaine Wilson and brother, Elvin Sloan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home. Masks are required.

The service will be live streamed on the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Cancer Association Cancer.org.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sarah Ruth Goldston, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.