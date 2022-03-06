YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Theodore Freeman III, 48, of 303 E. Tuscarawas Avenue, Barberton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 6:35 p.m. at Summa Health System Barberton Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 23, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Samuel Theodore Freeman, Jr. and Cheryl Rudolph Kovalscik, residing in Akron for two years.

Samuel was the owner/operator of Samuel T. Freeman III Culinary Services for 25 years, before retiring in 2018.

He was a 1991 graduate of East High School.

He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Samuel enjoyed fishing and cooking.

He married Christina Freeman March 28, 2005.

Besides his wife of Eastlake, he leaves to mourn one son, Clayton Barnes of Eastlake; two brothers, Andrew (Vicky) Freeman and William Freeman, both of Cleveland; one sister, Ms. Samarra Herns of Cleveland; four stepbrothers, Joshua Kovalscik of Howland, Stephen Kovalscik of Youngstown, Nicholas Kovalscik of Boardman and Timothy Kovalscik of Niles and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Andrea Freeman and Angela Freeman.

Private Services have already taken place.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

