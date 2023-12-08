YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” Floyd, Jr., was born on April 28, 1955, to Blanche and Samuel Floyd, Sr., in Youngstown, Ohio.

He transitioned from this life to eternal life on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Samuel attended city schools in Campbell and Youngstown and graduated from South High School in 1973.

After graduation Sam worked at US Steel and worked many years at Master’s Tuxedos in the city.

He was an amazing singer and musician and loved music and briefly attended Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University and Auto Mechanics at New Castle School of Trade.

He entered the US Navy and received an honorable discharge.

In 1989, Sam relocated to San Francisco, California. Sam loved San Francisco and worked at KP Printing Company and at SF State University. He navigated through the Bay Area by biking and enjoying the city to the fullest.

In 2009, Sam reconnected with his childhood friend and sweetheart, Lilla Jean Bowens. They married in June 2010 and Sam left his beloved San Francisco and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he worked at Presbyterian Senior Living and lived joyfully until his death.

During his earlier years, Sam demonstrated a multitude of talents and hobbies. He enjoyed drawing, swimming, diving, playing drums, building cars and could always be found at Reeds Arena entertaining the crowd with his own style of roller skating. He was a huge Bruce Lee fan and loved karate.

His Christian journey began at an early age and he was baptized at Temple Emmanuel.

Seventh Day Adventist Church. He attended Bible Way Christian Fellowship Church in New Kensington, PA where he grew in his relationship with the Lord and he spent much of his time sharing his love for God and the Word with family, friends and coworkers.

Those who remain to cherish his memory, beloved mother, Ms. Blanche Floyd; devoted Wife, Lilla Jean Floyd; three sisters, Giselle Royston (Roger), Debra Hughes (Tyrone) and Kimberly Blanding (Christopher); two brothers, Glenn and Michael Floyd; one sister-in-law, Beverly Bowens; three brothers-in-law, Nasheed, Yusuf Shalah and Anthony Bowens; six nephews, Brian, Rudy, Kwamae, Hillis, Marcus and Mychal; two nieces, Kristen Jeffries and Nichelle Floyd; special friend, Natlie Williams of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; as well as a host of family, cousins and dear friends.

He was proceeded in death by his loving father, Samuel Floyd, Sr., and his sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Altemus.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Temple Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola, Youngstown 44507.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Samuel “Sam” FLOYD Jr., please

click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.