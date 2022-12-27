DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Michael Gregory, 33, of 2101 Parkway Lane Drive, Deerfield, Ohio, lost his battle with addiction Friday, December 23, 2022 at 3:50 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born December 19, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Timothy Edler and Darla Gregory.

Ryan worked on a Stage Crew for 12 years and was a 2012 graduate of Warren Life Skills.

He enjoyed eating, drinking coffee and spending time with his daughters.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Miss Clara Rose Setting of Brookfield, Ohio and Miss Elizabeth Michelle Gregory of Deerfield, Ohio; parents, Timothy (Carrie) Edler of Statesville, North Carolina and Mrs. Darla (Roger II) Finley of Deerfield, Ohio; two brothers, Timothy (Mindy) Goller of Virginia and Timothy (Rebecca) Thompson of Alliance, Ohio; two sisters, Ms. Tiffany N. Cherry and Ms. Shaina L. Edler (Shawn) both of Warren; two stepsisters, Mrs. Carlie (Andrew) Astor and Mrs. Melanie (Will) Smith both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandfather, Pete Strong of Pensacola, Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Finley and grandparents, Nettie and John Boyle and Karrie Edler.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with a private service to follow at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his mother at 2101 Parkway Drive, Deerfield, OH 44411.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

