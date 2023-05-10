WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruthie Bell Fenderson, 90 of 3270 Williamsburg Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:59 a.m. at Gillette Nursing Home, from an extended illness.

She was born January 18, 1933 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Jeff E. and Eartha B. Whittaker Williams, residing in the area since 1944, coming from Luverne.

She graduated in 1954 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Ruthie was employed with Warren General Hospital for 25 years as a dietician, before retiring February 1995.

She was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she served as an usher, Hospitality Committee, attended Bible Study, the Eastern Star Mizpah Chapter #66 and the Community Volunteers Council.

She was an avid crafter, making baby dolls, aprons and African accessories and enjoyed cooking, gardening and bargain hunting.

She married Jerone Fenderson, Sr. July 30, 1955; he died December 27, 2000.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Jerone (Diedra) Fenderson, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and Frederick Eric (Roberta) Fenderson of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Mrs. Patricia Ann (Gregory) Lathan of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Christy (Marvin) Wheeler of New Bern, North Carolina; one grandson, Ryan of Charlotte, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Saquoia and Erica, both of Columbus; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mrs. Equilla Lowery.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church. Masks are recommended.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 3270 Williamsburg Street, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.