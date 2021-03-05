Ruth Victoria Anderson Lee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Victoria Anderson Lee, 88, of 875 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, departed this life Saturday, February 27, 2021, following an extended illness.

She was born December 9, 1932 in Paw Paw, West Virginia, the daughter of David M. and Jane C. Brumback Anderson, residing in the area since 1963.

Mrs. Lee was employed with General Electric Trumbull Lamp for 25 years as an inspector, before retiring in 1998.

She was a member of Grace A.M.E. Church, where she served on the Usher Board #1, Stewardess Board #3 and sang in the Senior Choir.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos, watching Judge Judy and attending to her flowers each morning and evening.

She married her best friend, Andrew Lee January 25, 1975, he died August 21, 2011.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Ralph Spencer of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Gary (Mary) Spencer of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Stephen (Faye) Spencer of Cumberland, Maryland; one daughter, Mrs. Roxanna (Miguel) Ramerez of Winchester, Virginia; one brother, James M. Anderson, Sr. of Warren; five sisters, Ms. Dolly Spencer of Paw Paw, West Virginia, Ms. Joann Stoutamire, Ms. Maxine Craig, Ms. Rosezella Bell and Ms. Candy Williams, all of Warren; two brothers-in-law, Morice Hadden of Warren and Dr. Charles Lee of Kansas, Missouri; three sisters-in-law, Ms. Faith Hoffman of Lansing, Michigan, Ms. Arlene Clark of New Jersey, New Jersey and Ms. Denise Vickers of San Diego, California; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

