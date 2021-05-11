Ruth Jnell Freeman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Jnell Freeman, 67 of 2805 Crestwood Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, April 26, 2021 at 8:21 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from a fall.

She was born January 6, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel Theodore and Blanche Marguerite White Freeman, residing in the area for three years.

Ruth was employed with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 17 years as a customer service representative, before retiring in 2007.

She was a 1971 graduate of East High School and earned an associate degree from ITT Technical School.

Her hobbies included reading, gardening and bowling.

She leaves to mourn one son, Cazimier Ranking of Youngstown; two brothers, Gerald White Freeman of Youngstown and Samuel Theodore Freeman of Cleveland; two sisters, Ms. Karen Clark of Youngstown and Ms. Sandra K. Washington of Boardman; one grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Elwinn Freeman.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.