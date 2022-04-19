WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Lee Castlin Clemmons, 90, of 1627 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:43 a.m. at her daughter, Greta’s home, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 18, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Oscar and Ruth Redwine Castlin.

She was a 1940 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Ruby was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 25 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1985. She also worked as a teacher’s aide for Trumbull Community Action from 2002-2015.

She was a member of the York Avenue Church of God, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher, sang in the Choir and enjoyed singing, reading and traveling.

She married Frank Roy Clemmons, Jr. on February 28, 1953, he died in 1994.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Lena Talbert of Columbus and Mrs. Greta Denise (Bobby) McKinnon of Warren; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Ivan Clemmons.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Agape Assembly Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

