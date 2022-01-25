YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslind Denise Traylor, 64, of 2654 Scheetz Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 31, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Bertha Mae Wilson Traylor, Sr.

Roslind was employed in private home healthcare for seven years as a healthcare associate, before retiring in 2014. She also worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital for 20 years as a healthcare associate.

She was a 1976 graduate of The Rayen School.

She enjoyed interior decorating, beauty and haircare.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Reuben Traylor, Sr. of Youngstown and Jamie Traylor, Sr. of Austintown; one brother, Tyrone (Deatrice) Traylor of Youngstown; four sisters, Ms. Brenda Logan, Ms. Stephanie White, Mrs. Carmella (Benjamin) Cooper and Mrs. Annette (James) Pack, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Johnathan Traylor, Da’Sha Traylor, Reuben Traylor, Jr., J’Sharah Traylor and Jamie Traylor, Jr., all of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George Traylor, Samuel Traylor, Jr. and Frederick Traylor and two sisters, Ms. Annette Walls and Mrs. Mildred Weaver.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Jaylex Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

