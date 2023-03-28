WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Hamilton, 48 of 696 Maple Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born October 6, 1974 in Columbia, South America, the daughter of Ed and Martha Dulka.

Rose enjoyed cooking and watching game shows.

She was a 1992 graduate of Southington High School.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Tyler Kelly of Warren, Kevin Squibbs of Conneaut and Russell Hamilton of New York, New York; her mother, Martha Dulka of Southington; ten siblings, Bonnie (Jeff) Waid, Ed (Dorren) Dulka, Dan (Cheryl) Hess, Richard Dulka, Wayne (Karen) Wires, Bob (Karen) Hausen, Frank Krevas, John Hausen, Wendy Dulka and Tammy McPherson; fiancé, Keith L. Dennison of Warren; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Cliff Merritt and Jerry Grochowski.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to 696 Maple Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

