WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa C. Brown Hart, 62, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. at Metro Health Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born November 7, 1960 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Elmer Brown, Sr. and Laura M. Wilson Brown, residing in the area since 1969, coming from Luverne.

She was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Rosa was owner and operator of Hart’s Daycare for 30 years.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn one son, Kaylor Brown of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Marie L. Brown of Warren and Ms. Shaina D. Brown of Chandler, Arizona; her father, Elmer Brown, Sr. of Warren; three brothers, James (Darlene) Brown and Leon Brown both of Warren and Elmer Brown, Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Ms. Linda Grayer of Warren, Ohio and Ms. Deborah Brown of Tallahassee, Florida; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Wilson Brown McGhee and two brothers, Jarome Brown and William Edward Brown.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

