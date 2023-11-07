WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Ronald Preston Fowlis, 89, of Dennison Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2:51 p.m. at White Oak Healthcare.

He was born June 6, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Charles Orville and Edna Mona January Fowlis, residing in the area for 66 years, coming from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Elder Fowlis was the Pastor Emeritus for 5 years at the Eastside Church of Christ and served as Pastor from 1964-2018. He was a 1952 graduate of Springfield South High School and studied Theology at Butler University (Indianapolis).

He was a member of the East Side Church of Christ, NAACP, Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, CORE, TCAP, ACOP, the Sunshine Housing Board and enjoyed sports and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

He was married to Coralee Harper Fowlis June 6, 1956.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Ronald Germaine (Ryanne) Fowlis of Charlotte, North Carolina; three daughters, Mrs. Joy (Jerry “Bo”) Tucker, Ms. Rondalee Ausmer and Mrs. Connie M. (Jerome) Scott all of Warren; one sister, Ms. Connie Wilson of Springfield; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Marjorie Lynn Fowlis; one sister, Ms. Sandra Marie Barnes and one great-grandson, Aiden Ausmer.

Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Coralee Fowlis, 1532 Dennison Drive, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastside Church of Christ, Calling Hours are Friday, November 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the church. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

