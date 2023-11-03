WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Morgan, 73, of Elm Road, N.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:10 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home, after suffering renal failure.

He was born December 12, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of George and Everlenor Gray Morgan, residing in the area for 17 years, coming from Cleveland.

He was a 1967 graduate of East High School (Cleveland).

Ronald was employed with University Hospitals in Cleveland for 10 years as a Maintenance Worker, before retiring in 2003. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Mail Clerk.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan.

He leaves to mourn one brother, George Morgan Jr. of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Caregiver/Niece, Ms. Angela “Sunshine” Porter of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Arthur Morgan, Larry Morgan, Jessie Morgan and Isaac Maine Morgan and two sisters, Ms. Gloria Jean Gohlstin and Mrs. Mary Lee Porter.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ronald L. MORGAN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.