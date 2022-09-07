YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Jamar Pugh, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 21, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harvey and Zola Jackson Pugh, Jr.

Ronald was employed with Youngstown State University for five years in the Maintenance and Parking Department. He was also the Consular for Lincoln Place.

He was a 1972 graduate of North high school.

His hobbies included old school cars and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Donielle Harris and Ms. Leola Pugh both of Youngstown; one son, Ronald J. Pug,h Jr. of Erie, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Mrs. Donna Jean (Rufus) Jones of Jacksonville, Florida, Mrs. Bryna Renee (Tim) Stamper of Youngstown, Ms. Patricia Pugh of Eastpointe, Georgia, Mrs. Lori (Jere) Beulah and Ms. Peggy Ann Campbell both of Youngstown; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Pugh.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with calling hours from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

