WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald David Collins Sr., 64, of 3428 Williamsburg Street, NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 11:46 a.m. at the Niles Way Senior Living, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 11, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Howard and Elvira Albury Collins, residing in the area for 31 years coming from Cleveland.

Ronald was employed with Hrdmny Investments for 20 years as an Owner/Operator, before retiring in 2020.

He was a 1977 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School (Cleveland). He was also a car enthusiast.

He leaves to mourn one son, Ronald David Collins, Jr. of Bedford; two daughters, Ms. Ronise E. Collins and Ms. Olivia J. Collins both of Warren; father, Howard Collins of Cleveland; one brother, Ralph Collins of Crestview, Florida; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Chapel. Masks are recommended.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 3428 Williamsburg Street, N.W., Warren, OH 44485.

