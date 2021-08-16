Roland Marvin Jackson, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roland Marvin Jackson, Jr., 52, of 1423 West Avenue, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:30 p.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born February 11, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Roland Marvin Jackson, Sr. and Immogene Walker Johns, residing in the area for 41 years, coming from Youngstown, Ohio.

Roland was employed with BRT Extrusions Inc., for one year as a Laborer and also worked for Kraft Maid Cabinetry.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Shianne Michelle Ulizza of Warren; one brother, Roland M. Jackson of Brownsville; one sister, Mrs. Tonya (Remon) Boyd of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 2417 Milton Street, S.E., Warren, 44484, the home of his sister, Tonya Boyd.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

