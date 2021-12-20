WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Hughley, 83 of 1303 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:16 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 22, 1938 in Opelika, Alabama, the son of Bobby Lee and Josie Spencer Hughley, residing in the area for 75 years.

Robert was employed with Republic Steel, LTV Steel and WCI Steel Corporations for 40 years as a track walker in the Transportation Department, before retiring June 1999.

He was a member of Mt. Sinai Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working on cars.

He was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He married Opal Reese Talley Hughley in 1958; she died October 13, 2006.

He leaves to mourn, five sons, Robert (Sudie) Louis Hughley of Richmond, Virginia, Randy Clark (Delisa) Hughley of Hubert Heights, Elder Rodney Todd (Renee) Hughley of Howland, Christopher L. (Kimberly) Hughley of Warren and Shawn T. (Erika) Hughley of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four daughters, Mrs. Helena (Richard) Stephen of Dayton, Mrs. Angela (Emmett) Smith of Kansas City, Kansas, Mrs. Leslie (Craig) Huff of Lorain and Ms. Cassandra Hughley of Warren; one brother, Elder Julius (Carol) Hugley of Cleveland; two sisters, Ms. Rosie Hugley and Mrs. Alfreda (Elder Ricky) Johnson, both of Warren; 14 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Johnny Hugley, Bobby Hugley, Timmy Hugley, Glenn Hugley and James Hugley and one sister, Mrs. Pearl Oliver.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Trinity Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 1303 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

