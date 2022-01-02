WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Hoover Sisco, 62, of 3068 Lancer Court SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 8:05 a.m., at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 8, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Martha Hadden Anderson, residing in the area for 61 years.

Robert was employed with Kmart Distribution Center for 18 years as a forklift operator, before retiring in 2015.

His hobbies included music and barbecuing.

He married Judith Harmon Sisco in 1998.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Robert Alan Sisco of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Jada Sisco and Ms. Danielle Sisco, both of Warren; one brother, Joseph Sisco of Sacramental, California; two sisters, Ms. Mary Ann Miller of Sacramental, California and Ms. Sherry Stroman of Detroit, Michigan; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 734 Rose Garden, Warren, OH 44484, the home of his son, Robert. A. Sisco.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

