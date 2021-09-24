Robert Dennis Freeman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Dennis Freeman, 70 of 7304 Corbin Avenue, Unit G, Reseda, California, departed this life Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. at Villa Balboa, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 24, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Arbie Samuel Freeman Sr. and Annabelle Brogdon, residing in the area for 40 years, coming from Warren.

Robert was employed with the State of California Unemployment Office for 10 years as a Clerk.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was an avid Lakers fan and enjoyed watching football.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a E4 from 1972-1974 serving during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn one son, Marlin Andre Jones of Howland; one daughter, Ms. Michelle Angela Barnes of Garfield Heights; his mother, Ms. Annabelle Brogdon of Warren; two brothers, Edward Freeman of Warren and David Garcia of Los Angeles, California; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; two sisters, Ms. Edith Brogdon and Mrs. Shirley Stewart and one brother, Attorney Arbie S. Freeman Jr.

A Walk Thru Calling Hour will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Robert Dennis FREEMAN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.