Robert Cornelius Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Cornelius Williams, Sr., 44 of 1508 Deerfield Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, June 18, 2021 at 5:49 p.m. pending a coroner’s investigation.

He was born November 16, 1976 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Sylvester D. and Jimmie Hill Williams.

Robert was the Owner/Operator of Fish Kids LLC for five years as a truck driver.

He attended Warren Western Reserve High School and received his Commercial Driver’s License.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He married Camie M. Williams July 7, 2017.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Robert Cornelius Williams, Jr.; one daughter, Miss Gia Williams of Warren; his mother, Ms. Jimmie Hill Williams of Warren; one brother, Trevor Williams of Warren; three sisters, Mrs. Coretta Scott of Luverne, Alabama, Ms. Donna Jean Penn and Ms. Laurie Ann Williams, both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; five brothers, Reginald Williams, Darnell Ball, Sylvester Williams, Jr., Lonnie Hill and Robin Williams and one sister, Mrs. Daisy Lorraine Williams Brown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family C/O Camie Williams, 1225 North Road, Apt. 104, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.