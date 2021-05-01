Ricky Allen May, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Allen May, 59, of 31 W Apricot Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3:41 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born June 14, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kelly B. and Josephine Barnes May.

He was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Mr. May was employed with Kaufman’s Distribution Center for 2 years as a Loader, before retiring in 2012. He also worked for Leo’s Restaurant as a Prep Chef.

His hobbies included cars and music.

He leaves to mourn one son, Robert Baugh of Warren; his mother, Ms. Josephine May of Warren; two brothers, James A. (Gwendolyn) May and Terrance (Sandra) May both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Joann Reynolds of Warren; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Richard May.

Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 31 W Apricot Drive, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ricky Allen May, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.