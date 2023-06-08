HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Earl Callabresi, 65, of 6106 Evans Avenue, Hubbard, Ohio, departed this life Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:16 a.m., following a short illness.

He was born August 21, 1957 in Fremont, California, the son of Richard Eugene and Sheila Ruth Blevins Callabresi, coming to Ohio 22 years ago from California.

Richard was a truck driver for 30 years as an owner and operator, retiring January 2023.

He was a 1976 graduate of Summerville High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marines for several years.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Eric (Leticia) Callabresi of Maple Hill, Kansas; two sisters, Ms. Stasha Rickner of Buna, Texas and Mrs. Sheila Sunny (Philip) Phillips of Carson City, Nevada; love of his life, Ms. Shirley J. Taylor of Hubbard; one Godson, Dustin Phillips of Carson City, Nevada and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service was held.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Richard Earl Callabresi, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.