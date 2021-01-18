Richard Anthony, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Anthony, Jr., 65, of 1220 Cedar Street, Newton Falls, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:11 p.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a brief illness.

He was born July 3, 1955, in Jeffersonville, Georgia, the son of Richard and Nancy Curtis Anthony, Sr., residing in the area for 45 years.

Mr. Anthony was employed with Current Inc., for seven years as a laborer, before retiring in 2011.

He enjoyed baseball, fishing and fixing cars.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Richia Williams, Ms. Theodora Williams and Ms. Mesha Williams, all of Akron; his mother, Ms. Nancy Anthony of Warren; one brother, Kenneth C. Anthony of Warren; seven sisters, Mrs. Banito (Benny) Thompson of Lordstown, Ms. Betty A. Turner of Newton Falls, Mrs. Sandra A. (John) Hightower of Warren, Ms. Deborah Anthony of Niles, Ms. Tracey Kindler of Pine Grove, Kentucky, Ms. Angela Tharpe of Springfield, Tennessee and Ms. Kimyatta Tharpe of Warren; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, Benjamin Anthony, Hanson L. Tharpe, Jr. and Johnnie R. Tharpe and one sister, Ms. Mary L. Tharpe.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will take place at Braceville Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to his mother at 1217 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

